Sports

Garner to honor Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross

EMBED <>More Videos

Garner to honor Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner will honor one of its own Tuesday, proclaiming it Randolph Ross Day.

Ross, a graduate of Garner Magnet High School, won a gold medal in the men's 4x400 relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were held this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ross is expected to be joined by family members as the mayor presents him with a key to the town.

The ceremony will be held at the town council meeting, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgarnerwake countyrunningolympicsgood sportsolympics 2028
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
LATEST: More than 25,000 COVID cases reported in NC since Friday
School shooter training took place Tuesday at Raleigh middle school
Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery
North Carolina's COVID-19 workplace complaints quadrupled in August
6-year-old girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park
Show More
Wake parents call for more equitable COVID rules, funding at schools
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
'Drowning in people who are dying': Doctor urges vaccinations
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia will be removed Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News