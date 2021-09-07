Garner to honor Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner will honor one of its own Tuesday, proclaiming it Randolph Ross Day.Ross, a graduate of Garner Magnet High School, won a gold medal in the men's 4x400 relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were held this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Ross is expected to be joined by family members as the mayor presents him with a key to the town.The ceremony will be held at the town council meeting, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.