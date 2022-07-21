Ghost kitchen brings new dining options to RDU International Airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport has been adding new flights and now it is adding new dining options.A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the first virtual food hall or ghost kitchen.It is in Terminal Two and will allow fliers to order from nine restaurants using an app or kiosk.Customers will then use a QR code to open a locker when the food is ready.The move is expected to increase dining options, which went down during the pandemic.