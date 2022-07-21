Travel

Ghost kitchen brings new dining options to RDU International Airport

EMBED <>More Videos

Ghost kitchen brings new dining options to RDU International Airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport has been adding new flights and now it is adding new dining options.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the first virtual food hall or ghost kitchen.

It is in Terminal Two and will allow fliers to order from nine restaurants using an app or kiosk.

Customers will then use a QR code to open a locker when the food is ready.

The move is expected to increase dining options, which went down during the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighdurhammorrisvillerduairport newsraleigh durham airportfoodrestaurants
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Wake County Sheriff's Office conducts active shooter drill
Extreme Home Makeover: Raleigh family still loves home 16 years later
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Charlotte, NC
Woman charged in connection with Cary shooting
All full-time officers at Kenly Police Department resign at once
Monarch butterflies near extinction: Scientists
Show More
Ex-cop gets 2 1/2 years on George Floyd killing federal charge
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Woman is bitten by snake in Chapel Hill, has issues getting anti-venom
Unidentified sea creatures spotted off North Carolina coast
'It's not all bad': NCDHHS releases new Covid numbers
More TOP STORIES News