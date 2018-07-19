Apex tops list of America's 10 fastest-growing suburbs

Just southwest of downtown Raleigh, Apex has seen explosive growth.
Realtor.com's data team listed the median home price in Apex as $494,900.
Drew Ludlow, a local real estate broker with Giving Tree Realty, said that the homes most in demand are four-bedroom and single-family houses with two-car garages that are priced from around $400,000 to just over $500,000.
The website noted that Apex benefits from its close proximity to Research Triangle Park, which is home to around 170 companies.
The other top 10 suburbs included Ponte Vedra, Florida, coming in as the second largest growing suburb.
The other remaining suburbs to make the list included the following:
- Frisco, Texas
- Scottdale, Georgia
- Lakewood Ranch, Florida
- Arabi, Louisiana
- Manor, Texas
- Aurora, Colorado
- Waukee, Iowa
- Nolensville, Tennessee