REAL ESTATE

Apex tops list of America's 10 fastest-growing suburbs

EMBED </>More Videos

The fastest growing suburb in America is right here in the Triangle! (WTVD)

The fastest growing suburb in America is right here in the Triangle!

Just southwest of downtown Raleigh, Apex has seen explosive growth.

Realtor.com's data team listed the median home price in Apex as $494,900.

Drew Ludlow, a local real estate broker with Giving Tree Realty, said that the homes most in demand are four-bedroom and single-family houses with two-car garages that are priced from around $400,000 to just over $500,000.

The website noted that Apex benefits from its close proximity to Research Triangle Park, which is home to around 170 companies.

The other top 10 suburbs included Ponte Vedra, Florida, coming in as the second largest growing suburb.

The other remaining suburbs to make the list included the following:

  • Frisco, Texas

  • Scottdale, Georgia

  • Lakewood Ranch, Florida

  • Arabi, Louisiana

  • Manor, Texas

  • Aurora, Colorado

  • Waukee, Iowa

  • Nolensville, Tennessee
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehomesmart livingwhere you liveApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Affordable housing on the table in Durham
Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,100 get you?
Renting in Durham: What will $1,000 get you?
What does $500 rent you in Fayetteville, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Large fire extinguished in Spring Lake
Babysitter accused of choking 7-year-old Hope Mills boy
2 children possibly bitten by sharks off Fire Island in New York
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
NC DMV OKs woman's 'lesbians in love' license plate after initially turning her down
Walmart, Food Lion brand Swiss Rolls recalled over salmonella concerns
Surveillance photos show man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Show More
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Memphis man steals car from date to go on another date
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed
More News