Residents angry as Wake commissioners OK sale of Crooked Creek land

Public lashes out at Wake County Board of Commissioners on Crooked Creek plan.

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Frustration and anger boiled over Monday night at the Wake County Commissioner's meeting, where after a contentious evening, commissioners passed by a 4-3 vote a proposal to sell an old golf course that was supposed to be turned into a park.

Nearly 70 people signed up to oppose the plan to sell the land.

Last June, the county bought the old Crooked Creek Golf Course in Fuquay-Varina. The purchase was 143 acres.



Many audience members lashed out against Vice Chair and County Commissioner Greg Ford -- the man who proposed a resolution to sell the land.

Residents and officials from towns such as Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs pleaded their cases for the board to reconsider.

"We have 37,000 taxpaying citizens," said Dick Sears, mayor of Holly Springs. "We have not talked to all of them, but I've never heard any one of them say anything about support for this park and other parks. "



Commissioner Sig Hutchinson and Matt Calabria held a news conference earlier in the day to voice their concerns.

Part of the discussion Monday night was whether to surplus the land, which means the land will go on a list of surplus items that the county can then sell.



"You have to stand up for what you believe in," said Greg Ford. "You have to do what you think is right."

Donna Bertrand has lived in Fuquay-Varina nearly 15 years ago.

"It's a very personal issue for me," she said. "We bought this because of the beautiful land, the terrain, and the trails. My vested in this is in promises made. This was voted on, we gave up our covenants from the HOA -- we went through every hoop the county asked of us."

