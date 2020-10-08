NC American Red Cross volunteers heading to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Local American Red Cross teams are preparing to go to the Gulf Coast as Louisiana braces for another hurricane.
A group of more than 20 volunteers from Raleigh, Fayetteville and the sandhills regions are getting ready to leave on Thursday morning with Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall sometime Friday. Delta is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds.
Resources have been stretched thin with several Red Cross representatives already in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. The Red Cross needs more volunteers in medical professionals like doctors and nurses.
If you want to volunteer, you can register or make a donation on redcross.org.
