Franklin Graham kicks off 'Decision America Tour' in Fayetteville

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Evangelist Franklin Graham kicked off his "Decision America Tar Heel State Tour" Tuesday evening at Festival Park in Fayetteville.

Thousands of Christian Evangelists and supporters filled the lawn and hoping to get a glimpse of Graham.

"We didn't get to hear Billy Graham speak so he's the next best thing. Looking forward to hearing what he has to say," said 17-year-old Alex Perez.

The crowd was visibly moved by the music and Graham's message.

"I came here for blessing. I just know that what I receive here tonight I can pass on to other people," said Larita Parker of Hope Mills.

The Christian Evangelist leader shared a message with supporters of faith repentance and accepting Christ. With talks of impeaching the president on Capitol Hill, Graham told ABC11 he's praying for him.

"Ever since he's been president we've been hearing impeach him, Russian collusion. It's been one allegation after another. I'm sure it wears on him. I think when I'm around him he says 'Franklin, thank you for your prayers,'" said Graham.

He told the audience the nation is in trouble and the solution to the political climate is prayer and unity.

"Our country can grow, move forward and become not only great again, but a nation that looks to God again," said Graham.
