'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to a missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.

WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.


Authorities said there they found the possible remains of the 15-month old.

The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

In late Feb., investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee in connection with her disappearance. A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, N.C. that proved "inconclusive."

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmissing girlamber alerttoddlerbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19 tested for coronavirus in NC, 2 positive cases within the state
Raleigh loses chance to showcase at after SXSW cancellations
The flu is dangerous, too. Why are people so worried about COVID-19?
Trump names NC congressman Meadows new chief of staff
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal shooting of woman near downtown
North Carolina faces shortage of coronavirus testing kits, Cooper says
High school star battling brain tumor getting wish to see Duke play
Show More
Wake Co. courts plan for worst hope for best with coronavirus
'Funds of last resort' finally coming to Hurricane Florence victims
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Raleigh mom frets as son is quarantined in China
Southeastern NC VA facilities screening veterans, personnel for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News