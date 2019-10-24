Remains found in Nash County could belong to woman missing since 2004

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities in Nash County said they believe they made a break in a 15-year-old cold case.

On Thursday, deputies found remains that they believe belong to Deborah Deans, who has been missing since 2004.

The remains were found on Wiley Road in Spring Hope.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said they started receiving information about a week ago about a possible body in the area.

On Thursday, investigators determined that they had enough information to prepare a search warrant.

Stone said the body was buried in a shallow grave.

"What we found is it appears to be the remains of one person that was in a shallow grave, wrapped in debris in the backyard here," Stone said.

He said it is an active murder investigation and they have a suspect who they are talking to in relation to the case.

Since human remains were found, the search has been halted until a forensic pathologist responds to the scene.

"I want to urge the people, if you see something or know something , put it out there, let us know," Stone said. "We do not solve these cold cases without solicitation of the public."

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to please call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459- 4121.
