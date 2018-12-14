Remembering the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims

Remembering the 26 people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre on Dec. 14, 2012.

NEWTOWN, CT --
These are photos remembering 26 people killed six years ago in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

We have not obtained a photo of Madeline Hsu, a 6-year-old who died in the attack on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012.

A gunman shot his way into the school and gunned down 20 first-grade children and six educators. Adam Lanza fatally shot his mother inside their home before carrying out the rampage and then killing himself.




Watch: Sandy Hook Promise's new PSA highlights warning signs of potential mass shootings

Darla Miles reports on a powerful new PSA from the group Sandy Hook Promise

