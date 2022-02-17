2 injured when speeding rental car crashes into tree in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rental car with two people inside crashed in Chapel Hill early Thursday morning.North Carolina Highway Patrol said they first spotted the car going very fast on Interstate 40 in Durham. That's when troopers started following the car.The driver of the car exited I-40 at Highway 86 and then ran off the road and crashed into a power pole ono Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.The driver and lone passenger in the car were rushed to the hospital.Investigators have not released their identities or any other details about what happened.