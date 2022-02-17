Traffic

2 injured when speeding rental car crashes into tree in Chapel Hill

EMBED <>More Videos

2 injured when rental car crashes into tree in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rental car with two people inside crashed in Chapel Hill early Thursday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said they first spotted the car going very fast on Interstate 40 in Durham. That's when troopers started following the car.

The driver of the car exited I-40 at Highway 86 and then ran off the road and crashed into a power pole ono Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The driver and lone passenger in the car were rushed to the hospital.

Investigators have not released their identities or any other details about what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchapel hillcar crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to talk mask requirements at 3 p.m.
DPD chief, DA take questions on crime from concerned residents
Many struggle with 'languishing' as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
Remains of all 8 NC plane crash victims have been recovered
Durham neighbors upset by Housing Authority's affordable housing plan
NC House passes new district voting map
Show More
To mask or not to mask? Here's where school districts stand
Bomb threat only strengthened bond, Fayetteville State chancellor says
Senate passes bill for veterans exposed to burn pits
Cybersecurity experts sound warning at RTP as Russia threat looms
Raleigh Ukrainians hope for peace as tensions escalate with Russia
More TOP STORIES News