Rescuers search for missing 15-year-old swimmer at Falls Lake

The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that a 15-year-old girl is missing. Two other family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The incident happened at a small beach off New Light Road near Ghoston Road. Emergency workers were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.
.@WakeSheriff on-scene of a missing swimmer in Falls Lake, right off of New Light Road and Ghoston Road @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/sdMNf79RaM— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) August 6, 2019
The Apex Dive Team is assisting with the search.
