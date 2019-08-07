Rescuers search for missing 15-year-old swimmer at Falls Lake

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders are searching for a swimmer who went missing at Falls Lake on Tuesday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that a 15-year-old girl is missing. Two other family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at a small beach off New Light Road near Ghoston Road. Emergency workers were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.



The Apex Dive Team is assisting with the search.

An ABC11 crew is at the scene.
