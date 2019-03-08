Resident injured after jumping from 2nd story apartment window during fire

UPDATE: Aileen Drive apartment fire contained to 3 units. All occupants accounted for.

At least 1 trapped resident jumped from second-story window.

No major injuries. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/quzQzDiyc9 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 8, 2019

UPDATE: Apartment complex fire along Aileen Drive in Southwest Raleigh is out. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/YTLWFXq1vI — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 8, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one resident was injured after jumping from a second story window when a fire broke-out at the Arium Trailwood apartments Thursday evening.It happened in the 3000 block of Aileen Drive in Raleigh.Chopper 11HD was over the scene as firefighters with flashlights were visible on the roof of the building, which appeared to sustain substantial damage.ABC11 is working to learn how the fire started.Crews on scene said there were no major injuries.All occupants have checked in with fire crews on scene.Check back for updates.