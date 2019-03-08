Resident injured after jumping from 2nd story apartment window during fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video of the scene of an apartment fire in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one resident was injured after jumping from a second story window when a fire broke-out at the Arium Trailwood apartments Thursday evening.



It happened in the 3000 block of Aileen Drive in Raleigh.

Chopper 11HD was over the scene as firefighters with flashlights were visible on the roof of the building, which appeared to sustain substantial damage.



ABC11 is working to learn how the fire started.

Crews on scene said there were no major injuries.

All occupants have checked in with fire crews on scene.

Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
raleighfireapartment fireapartment
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Selling your home online could speed up sale but drive down profit
Survivors welcome new bill proposing sweeping changes to child abuse laws
Durham Police investigate after man fatally shot on Fayetteville Street
Durham leaders consider new technology to spot gunfire
Fayetteville Police respond to shots-fired call, find two crashed cars
Pancreatic cancer survivor has message of hope for Alex Trebek
Show More
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
Army veteran gets new home in Fuquay-Varina
Fayetteville high school students hold fundraiser to upgrade dirt running track
Apex 9-year-old with severe food allergies starts snack business
North Carolina sees first toddler flu death of the season
More TOP STORIES News