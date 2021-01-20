richard burr

Justice Department won't charge Sen. Richard Burr over stock trades

WASHINGTON, N.C. -- The Justice Department has closed an insider trading investigation into Republican Sen. Richard Burr without criminal charges.

That's according to his attorney and another person familiar with the investigation.

Attorney Alice Fisher said Burr is pleased that the investigation has ended without charges.

Sen. Richard Burr under fire for selling up to $1.6 million in stocks ahead of COVID-19 market crash: Reports

"Tonight, the Department of Justice informed me that it has concluded its review of my personal financial transactions conducted early last year," Burr said in a statement. "The case is now closed. I'm glad to hear it. My focus has been and will continue to be working for the people of North Carolina during this difficult time for our nation."

In May, Sen. Burr temporarily stepped aside as Senate Intelligence chairman, citing the FBI probe of his stock trading.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. The New York Times was first to report on the decision to not bring charges.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncrichard burrstockspoliticsfinancenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
RICHARD BURR
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
Sen. Burr under fire for selling stock ahead of COVID-19 crisis
NC senators vote 'no' on impeachment
Burr wants answers in Trump-Russia controversy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI makes first arrest of a North Carolina man in Capitol riot
Why does COVID-19 cause loss of taste and smell in some patients?
LATEST: U.S COVID-19 death toll surpasses 400,000
Biden's inauguration might be easiest part of his presidency
NC leaders assure vaccine efforts are 'speeding up every day'
NC hospitals brace for growing impact from COVID-19 cases
Show More
Adult children helping parents get vaccinated say process is frustrating
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Could increased cleaning be bad for kids' immune systems?
State parks among new Wi-Fi points for NC students
Hairstyle discrimination may soon be illegal in Durham
More TOP STORIES News