Justice Department won't charge Sen. Richard Burr over stock trades

WASHINGTON, N.C. -- The Justice Department has closed an insider trading investigation into Republican Sen. Richard Burr without criminal charges.
That's according to his attorney and another person familiar with the investigation.
Attorney Alice Fisher said Burr is pleased that the investigation has ended without charges.
"Tonight, the Department of Justice informed me that it has concluded its review of my personal financial transactions conducted early last year," Burr said in a statement. "The case is now closed. I'm glad to hear it. My focus has been and will continue to be working for the people of North Carolina during this difficult time for our nation."
In May, Sen. Burr temporarily stepped aside as Senate Intelligence chairman, citing the FBI probe of his stock trading.
A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. The New York Times was first to report on the decision to not bring charges.
