Rideshare passenger killed in crash on Durham Freeway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rideshare passenger died in an early morning crash on the Durham Freeway.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Ellis Road.
An SUV rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The Prius was a rideshare vehicle that had a passenger in the back seat.
The passenger, who has not yet been identified, died in the crash.
Investigators believe the driver of the SUV was impaired.
