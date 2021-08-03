Rideshare passenger killed in crash on Durham Freeway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rideshare passenger died in an early morning crash on the Durham Freeway.According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Ellis Road.An SUV rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The Prius was a rideshare vehicle that had a passenger in the back seat.The passenger, who has not yet been identified, died in the crash.Investigators believe the driver of the SUV was impaired.