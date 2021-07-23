New designated rider pickup locations seek to make downtown Raleigh safer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New safety measures are in place on Glenwood South as more people grow comfortable with going out again.The City of Raleigh created two new pickup zones--one near Tucker Street and Glenwood & another near Glenwood and Johnston Street.The zones are designed to streamline pickups from rideshare drivers; the designers hope it will also cut down on crashes caused by unexpected stopped cars picking up riders and pedestrians crossing into the street to get their rideshare.Rideshare drivers can only be in the zones for 10 minutes at a time, so remember to be in the area when your driver arrives.If you're in the area, you'll be able to find the pickup zones designated by black and white signs with "passenger loading zone" written on them. The zones are active Friday through Sunday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.