Rihanna gives birth, welcomes her first baby with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on NYC stroll

Rihanna is now a mom.

The superstar singer and her artist partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.

The new parents have not yet shared their child's name or birthday.

Rihanna first revealed news she was expecting in a series of photos in January. She set style trends with her distinct pregnancy fashion.

Rihanna told British Vogue in 2020 that her 10-year plan included children.

"I'll have kids -- three or four of 'em," she said, adding "the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, have been friends for years and went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021.

He called her "the love of my life" during an interview with GQ, adding that fatherhood was "in my destiny, absolutely."

"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad," he said. "I would have a very fly child. Very."

CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.



