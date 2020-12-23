Nearly 25-acre River Bend Park opens in northeast Raleigh

Always keep at least 6 feet between you and others

Visit the park or trails early in the morning or later in the day

Walk, jog, hike, and bike in a single file on the trail

When crossing a bridge on the trail, allow one group or trail user to pass at a time to maintain 6 feet distance

Avoid gathering in groups at trailheads or other areas

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new, nearly 25-acre park in northeast Raleigh is now open.River Bend Park opened officially on Dec. 18.The park, on Wallace Martin Way, features a playground with a rubberized surface and a swing, slides and climbing boulder.There's also launch site access for canoes and kayaks for the Neuse River and access to the Neuse River Greenway trail.Raleigh parks are currently open but visitors are asked to take these COVID-19 precautions: