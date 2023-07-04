1 dead, 4 injured after shooting, crash incident in Roanoke Rapids

One person is dead and four others were injured after a wild affair involving shootings and a car crash Monday night in Roanoke Rapids.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and four others were injured after a wild affair involving shootings and a car crash Monday night in Roanoke Rapids.

It all started about 9 p.m. when officers responded to a car crash at 2nd Street and Jackson Street near the Food Lion. Officers arrived and found Jeremy Lemuel Motley, 26, of Weldon, lying on the road nearby at 2nd Street and Madison Street. Motley suffered a "traumatic gunshot wound" and needed immediate attention. He later died at a hospital.

Back at the Food Lion, police found that two people leaving the grocery store in a car were struck head-on by another vehicle speeding from the Madison Street area. That vehicle had several bullet holes in it.

The occupants of that vehicle were identified as Jaquan Tereke Harris, 27, of Roanoke Rapids, and a passenger, Trevon Scottie Fleetwood, 27, also of Roanoke Rapids. Both Harris and Fleetwood had serious gunshot wounds.

The two shoppers were not identified by police as they were deemed to be innocent bystanders.

All five people were taken to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids.

The two Food Lion shoppers were reported to be stable and expected to recover.

Harris was taken by East Care to ECU Greenville and is in critical condition. Fleetwood was treated at ECU North.

Police said Tuesday that no motive has been established for the shootings and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact Halifax County CrimeStoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously and cash rewards may be available for information.