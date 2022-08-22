Police investigating armed robbery on NC State Campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- University police at NC State reported an armed robbery at the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house Sunday night.

The alert went out to students at around 11 p.m. The incident happened on Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.

Officials say two suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded they exit their car. The suspect the tried to drive away with the car but was unable to operate a manual transmission vehicle.

The suspect has fled the scene with the victims cellphone before stealing another car later on Gorman Street.

This is a breaking update and will be uppdated.