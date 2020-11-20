Search underway for 'extremely dangerous' Lenoir County man accused of shooting deputy and another man

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI has been called in to help search for a man suspected of shooting a Lenoir County resident in addition to a sheriff's deputy overnight.

The deputy, K-9 officer Steven Key, 30, was believed to have been shot by Robert Strother while responding to a call at a home in La Grange.

Key was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital overnight. A standoff situation ensued. Key has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

During the standoff, county officials said Strother shot another man multiple times and stole his red 2003 Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck with North Carolina license plate BAP-2430. Strother, who is considered by authorities to be 'armed and dangerous' appeared to be headed north on a dirt path toward the power lines in the Kennedy Home Road area after the shooting.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter is being used to look for Strother, who has multiple charges pending. Strother is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling and possession of firearm by felon.

"(Strother) is armed and extremely dangerous," Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. "Do not approach him or the truck if you see either. Call 911 immediately if you see him or the truck."

