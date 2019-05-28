Robeson County deputies looking for suspect after woman found dead in pickup truck

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said they found a woman dead in a pickup truck.On Monday, at approximately 4:47 pm, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 17438 Hwy 71 N. Lumber Bridge.After they arrived, they found April Oxendine, 45, of Shannon, dead in the back seat of a pickup truck.Officials determined the shooting happened on Russell Road in Shannon.Authorities said at the time of the shooting, Winston Oxendine, 39, of Raeford, was driving the car. Monica McLean, 51, of Shannon, was also in the car when the shooting happened.Ronchelle Raquan Lewis, 18, of Fayetteville, is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office in relation to the death of April Oxendine, deputies say.Lewis has been charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.Lewis is also wanted in Cumberland County for felony probation violation, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and resisting a public officer, officials say.The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions.Anyone with information about the homicide or whereabouts of Lewis is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.