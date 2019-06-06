Robeson County deputies investigating after 5-year-old shot, killed after being caught in crossfire

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robeson County deputies are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot and killed after being caught in a crossfire.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a child shot in the 14000 block of Highway 72 West in Red Springs.

When they arrived, deputies found 5-year-old Alva Paisley Oxendine, of North Hilltop Road, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the shooting resulted from a fight between multiple people and Oxendine was hit by a bullet while sitting in the backseat of his mother's car.

His brother was also in the back seat of the car at the time.

Oxendine was taken to Southeastern Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries, deputies say.

According to deputies, the two groups had fought earlier during the day and agreed to meet at the Hwy 72 West location to fight a second time.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office and Juvenile Division are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.
