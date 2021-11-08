Robeson County man charged with murder in brother's death

PARKTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting involving two brothers in Robeson County.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on Birdsong Drive in Parkton.The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said officers who responded to the scene found 29-year-old Isaac McNair dead.The sheriff's office said the shooting happened after a dispute.His brother, 21-year-old Isaiah McNair has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.