rockefeller christmas tree

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City; lighting Dec. 2

Its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.
NEW YORK CITY -- A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

Video showed the tree being trucked in early Saturday morning, later to be lifted into its spot by crane.


RELATED: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's 88 years of history
The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.


The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, in central New York .

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it's especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
