Suspicious death of Rocky Mount 15-month-old being investigated as homicide

Rocky Mount Criminal investigators are now investigating the suspicious death of an 15-month-old in October as a homicide.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Criminal investigators are now investigating the suspicious death of an 15-month-old in October as a homicide.

Nash County EMS responded to calls at around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 23 about a child that had fallen, and was losing and regaining consciousness on the 1100 block of York Street.

An autopsy report later determined that 15-month-old Aiden Silver died from internal injuries that were ruled non accidental.

Rocky Mount Police say, Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and felony child abuse.

According to officials, Miller was in relationship with Aiden's mother at the time of the incident.

Miller is remanded without bond at the Nash County Detention Center.

Anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).