Food Lion issues recall for ground beef sold at Rocky Mount store due to possible 'foreign material'

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount Food Lion is alerting customers to a recall involving four types of in-store prepared ground beef because it could possibly contain "foreign material."

The store at 1441 Hunterhill Road said the affected products were made Feb. 16 and had a Sell By Date of Feb. 18, 2021.

The affected products includes:

  • 73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)
  • 80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)
  • 85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)
  • 93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)


Customers who purchases the affected products should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion for a refund equal to double the purchase price.
