Food Lion issues recall for ground beef sold at Rocky Mount store due to possible 'foreign material'

The store at 1441 Hunterhill Road said the affected products were made Feb. 16 and had a Sell By Date of Feb. 18, 2021.
The affected products includes:
- 73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)
- 80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)
- 85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)
- 93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)
Customers who purchases the affected products should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion for a refund equal to double the purchase price.