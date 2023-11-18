Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was hit and killed Saturday.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, Davelle Lashon Debro, 33, was crossing East Raleigh Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver drove away from the scene. Debro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a black 2000-2006 model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with moderate damage to the front right and missing at least part of the right headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cpl. Chris Liv with the RMPD TECRU Unit by calling (252) 343-3136.