Rocky Mount police investigate after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after one man was shot and killed and another man injured Wednesday.

Police were dispatched at approximately 3:15 p.m. to UNC Nash Health Care after the two men were dropped off by a private vehicle.

Aaron Anderson, 25, of Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 26-year-old Malik Spell, also of Wilson, was treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don't know where the shooting happened but are investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards.

