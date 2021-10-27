Rocky Mount police investigate after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after one man was shot and killed and another man injured Wednesday.Police were dispatched at approximately 3:15 p.m. to UNC Nash Health Care after the two men were dropped off by a private vehicle.Aaron Anderson, 25, of Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 26-year-old Malik Spell, also of Wilson, was treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.Police don't know where the shooting happened but are investigating.Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards.