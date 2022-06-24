Roe v Wade Decision: What does Supreme Court abortion ruling mean for North Carolina

The decision does not immediately make abortion illegal. Instead, it removes the constitutional protection for a woman's right to an abortion. That means the legality of abortion would fall to state governments.
So what happens to abortion rights in North Carolina?
Abortion is currently legal in North Carolina, but there are some restrictions on the service in the state.
In 2010, Republicans in the state legislature passed the "Women's Right to Know Act" which requires people seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound and implemented a 24-hour waiting period. In 2015, former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a law extending the waiting period to 72 hours.
Republicans have continued to try to pass more restrictions on abortion in the state, but those efforts have been stopped by vetoes from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. The overturning of Roe v. Wade could reinvigorate the Republican push to restrict access to abortions.
Cooper recently stated that he will stand up for a woman's choice.
In addition, the federal government could try to pass a law concerning abortion. Democrats control the House, Senate and Presidency. However, the party has not yet shown the ability to get all members to fall in line and vote together on contentious issues.
According to NC Policy Watch, North Carolina is one state that may see an increased demand for abortion services now that the Supreme Court has overturned the decision. That's because a couple bordering states have more restrictive abortion laws that will not be in effect.
Tennessee, for example, is one state with a so-called "trigger law." Because of the ruling, that trigger law is now in effect and means abortions are now illegal in Tennessee.
South Carolina passed a law in 2021 that prohibits abortion in most cases if a "fetal heartbeat" is detected, or at about six weeks.