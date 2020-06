Weekday Showcase: Rug & Home

ABC11 visits Rug & Home , now open on the corner of Glenwood and Little Brier Creek in Raleigh.Rug & Home offers an all-inclusive home decorating shopping experience. They select pieces from all across the world, making them unique and special for your home.There is a complimentary design service that can help with everything from choosing a specific piece to setting up an entire space.To learn more, visit RugAndHome.com