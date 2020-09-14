officer killed

'He died doing the job he loved': Community honors NC deputy killed in line of duty

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An western North Carolina community is paying its respects to an officer that was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Ryan Hendrix, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Department, died after being shot in the face while responding to a break-in call on the morning of Sept. 10. A gunman started shooting at deputies, hitting Hendrix. During the shootout, the suspect, now identified as Robert Ray Doss, Jr., was also shot and killed.


On Sunday, hundreds gathered outside of the Sheriff's Office to pay respects to the officer. Organizers telling ABC-affiliate WLOS that the event was meant to "unify community members." Participants sang prayed and read scripture to honor Hendrix and his family.

RELATED: NC deputy dies following early morning shootout that left gunman dead
A western North Carolina deputy has died from his injuries Thursday afternoon following an early morning shootout that left the gunman dead.



The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it plans to lay Ryan Hendrix to rest on Friday, Sept. 18.



Deputy Hendrix was a Marine veteran who has two children, a 6-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. Hendrix was engaged and was set to get married next month.

The morning of his death, the sheriff's office wrote, "We all know the tragic outcome, but Ryan refuses to let the story end there. Even in passing Ryan continues to exemplify a servant's heart. You see, Ryan was also an organ donor. He will continue to help strangers for a lifetime, even after making the ultimate sacrifice. Ryan's family wants everyone to know that 'Ryan was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved."
