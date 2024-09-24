He is expected to be arraigned next week.

Federal prosecutors charge Ryan Routh with attempted assassination of Donald Trump

The feds intend to ask a grand jury to weigh an attempted assassination charge of Donald Trump against Ryan Wesley Routh, and a letter was released.

The feds intend to ask a grand jury to weigh an attempted assassination charge of Donald Trump against Ryan Wesley Routh, and a letter was released.

The feds intend to ask a grand jury to weigh an attempted assassination charge of Donald Trump against Ryan Wesley Routh, and a letter was released.

The feds intend to ask a grand jury to weigh an attempted assassination charge of Donald Trump against Ryan Wesley Routh, and a letter was released.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Federal prosecutors have officially charged Ryan Routh with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter confirms to ABC News.

RELATED: What we know about the suspect in Trump 'attempted assassination'

Man accused in apparent assassination attempt wrote note indicating he intended to kill Trump Department of Justice via CNN Newsource

The move was expected and previewed both by prosecutors in a court hearing yesterday and by Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference this afternoon.

RELATED: Timeline of apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at golf course

The charging documents have not yet been officially updated on Routh's court docket. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges in a court hearing Monday.

RELATED: Apparent assassination attempt | Suspect never had Trump in sight, did not get off shot: Officials

Photo of Routh following his detention by authorities in Florida. Martin County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.