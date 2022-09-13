Ryan Seacrest announces next Seacrest Studio location at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

The state-of-the-art broadcast studio will be at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and is set to open in 2023.

NEW YORK -- The Ryan Seacrest Foundation announced their next Seacrest Studio location during Tuesday morning's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

The 1,275-square-foot studio will give patients the opportunity to explore radio and television, host their own shows, play games and interview special guests.

"The whole impetus was to create some area where patients, kids, family members were free to forget that they're in the hospital," Seacrest said. "It's tough to find a bright spot in the hospital."

Musicians like Keith Urban, Avril Lavigne and Ed Sheeran are some of the artists that have visited Seacrest Studios.

Seacrest said the whole idea is to tap into the creativity of the kids.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has opened more than 10 other Seacrest Studios across the country in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, New York City, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.