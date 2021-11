Widow of Marine killed in Afghanistan gives birth to healthy baby girl

The widow of one of the last U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan recently gave birth to a baby girl.Rylee McCollum, 20, was on his first deployment when he and 12 other U.S. troops were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.McCollum was there helping U.S. forces and allies evacuate as the Taliban took back over the country.McCollum's sister said he was looking forward to becoming a dad."He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad," she said.According to a Facebook post from a family member, McCollum's widow gave birth to Levi Rylee Rose McCollum on Monday at a naval hospital in California.