Family & Parenting

Widow of Marine killed in Afghanistan gives birth to healthy baby girl

EMBED <>More Videos

Marine's widow gives birth to baby girl

The widow of one of the last U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan recently gave birth to a baby girl.

Rylee McCollum, 20, was on his first deployment when he and 12 other U.S. troops were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.


McCollum was there helping U.S. forces and allies evacuate as the Taliban took back over the country.

McCollum's sister said he was looking forward to becoming a dad.


"He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad," she said.

According to a Facebook post from a family member, McCollum's widow gave birth to Levi Rylee Rose McCollum on Monday at a naval hospital in California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbirthafghanistan warmilitarymarines
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News