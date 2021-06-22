NC troopers to beef up patrols on I-95

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Be on high alert when driving on Interstate 95 this summer and fall.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies plan to beef up patrols on that interstate on certain days.
It's all part of the Safe DRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) operation. That operation aims to eliminate crashes by having officers focus on aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, seatbelt compliance, distracted driving and driving under the influence.
"Our common goal is simple, work together through education and enforcement to ensure all roadway users practice safe driving. We have all too often seen the devastating consequences that come from speeding, inattention and operating a vehicle while impaired. One life lost due to these preventable occurrences is one too many," Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr. said.
The increased patrols on I-95 will happen June 22-24, August 3-5 and October 5-7.
