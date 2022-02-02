Food & Drink

Saint James restaurant in downtown Durham hopes third grand opening is the charm

EMBED <>More Videos

Popular Durham restaurant reopening Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular seafood restaurant in downtown Durham is set to open its doors once again.

Saint James first opened in 2017. Two years later, a natural gas explosion shuttered the restaurant for nearly nine months.

Owners were able to reopen the doors in January 2020, but then a few weeks later the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the whole world.

Now, foodies hope the third time is the charm.

Saint James will reopen for dinner Wednesday through Saturday. The team hopes to add Sunday brunch and dinner in March.

Saint James' owner told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that all of Durham's local restaurants need support as they try to navigate the new business landscape.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamfoodseafoodrestaurants
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50%
LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Raleigh mom still shaken nearly 2 years after RPD raided wrong home
WCPSS tackles ways to improve children's mental health
PNC awards $2 million in grant money for NC HBCUs
Suspect arrested after 2 Virginia college campus officers killed
Show More
Whoopi Goldberg suspended despite apology for Holocaust remark
New trucking grads at Fayetteville school ready to hit the roads
Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response
Early childhood ed advocates hope COVID vaccine will help business
Durham teacher addresses CRT as Black History Month begins
More TOP STORIES News