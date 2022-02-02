Saint James restaurant in downtown Durham hopes third grand opening is the charm

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular seafood restaurant in downtown Durham is set to open its doors once again.
Saint James first opened in 2017. Two years later, a natural gas explosion shuttered the restaurant for nearly nine months.
Owners were able to reopen the doors in January 2020, but then a few weeks later the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the whole world.
Now, foodies hope the third time is the charm.
Saint James will reopen for dinner Wednesday through Saturday. The team hopes to add Sunday brunch and dinner in March.
Saint James' owner told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that all of Durham's local restaurants need support as they try to navigate the new business landscape.
