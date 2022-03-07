NC nonprofit sets up field hospital in Ukraine with capacity to treat more than 100 patients per day

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina nonprofit Samaritan's Purse is setting up a field hospital in Ukraine to assist as Russia's attacks on the country continue.According to a news release, the international Christian relief organization left Greensboro, N.C., last week with doctors, nurses, support staff, and equipment to set up a 30-bed hospital in Ukraine. The hospital will also include an intensive care unit and an operating room. The group first flew to Poland, then were taken to Ukraine from there.Hospital staff will be able to see more than 100 patients per day.In addition, the group will send another cargo plane this week with equipment to set up two medical clinics. These clinics will be able to provide minor trauma and general medical care for about 200 patients daily."Ukrainian families are hurting and in desperate need of physical aid and prayer during this difficult time," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, in a written statement. "We are deploying life-saving medical care to aid people who are suffering. We want to meet the needs of these families in their darkest moments while pointing them to the light and hope of Jesus Christ."Samaritan's Purse is also donating 20 tons of food inside Ukraine, as well as distributing food and water to refugees in Poland as families cross the border.