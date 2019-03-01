Clinton City Schools math teacher arrested for sex crimes with student

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clinton City Schools teacher has been arrested in Sampson County after investigators said he engaged in sexual acts with a student, according to Clinton City Schools.
Jose Maria Rodrigues Quinteros, 24, was taken into custody Thursday.
He was charged with three counts of sex act with a student.
School officials said Quinteros worked at the high school for three years as a math teacher.
They said as soon as they learned about the allegations they suspended him pending the investigation.
Quinteros was booked into the Sampson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
