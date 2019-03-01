Clinton City Schools math teacher arrested for sex crimes with student

EMBED <>More Videos

A Clinton City Schools teacher has been arrested in Sampson County after investigators said he engaged in sexual acts with a student, according to Clinton City Schools.

Updated 16 minutes ago
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clinton City Schools teacher has been arrested in Sampson County after investigators said he engaged in sexual acts with a student, according to Clinton City Schools.

Jose Maria Rodrigues Quinteros, 24, was taken into custody Thursday.

He was charged with three counts of sex act with a student.

School officials said Quinteros worked at the high school for three years as a math teacher.

They said as soon as they learned about the allegations they suspended him pending the investigation.

Quinteros was booked into the Sampson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sampson countyteacher arrestedteachersex crimesampson county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors argue for death penalty in Seaga Gillard murder case
Updated 27 minutes ago
Person at Cumberland County school tests positive for tuberculosis
Updated 2 hours ago
Carrboro police K-9 is all work and some play
Updated 3 hours ago
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 115th birthday
Updated 2 hours ago
NC Central Senior Night ends with emotional locker room scene
Updated 2 hours ago
Police searching for 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting
Updated an hour ago
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Updated an hour ago
Show More
Water treatment in Wake, Durham counties may affect taste, smell
Yorkie found covered in its own waste dies; local teacher charged
Updated 2 hours ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
The dangers of getting 'online braces'
Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail
Updated 3 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News