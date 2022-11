Sanderson High teacher facing multiple sex exploitation charges of minors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sanderson High School teacher is facing 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Eric Kyle Belk is accused of distributing disturbing video of girls ranging in age from 7-12 years old engaging in sexual acts, according to court documents.

Knightdale police arrested Belk on Tuesday.

Belk made his first court appearance Wednesday morning and is being held on $500,000 bond.