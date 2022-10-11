Man charged with attempted rape at Sanford convenience store

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford police say a man is facing multiple charges including attempted rape after an attack that took place at a Circle K convenience store.

On Tuesday at 4:39 a.m., police responded to Carthage Street in reference to a disturbance. Police say 28-year-old Jeffrey Miller Jr. walked into the store, went behind the counter, and started hitting the woman in the face and head multiple times before knocking her to the ground. Officers claim that once the woman was on the ground, Miller Jr. attempted to rape her.

When police arrived at the store they found the suspect trying to drag the woman into the back office.

Officers were able to arrest Miller Jr. and charged him with first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree forcible rape, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and interfering with emergency communications.

He is being held in Lee County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.