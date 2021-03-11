Sanford police search for shooter who left 20-year-old for dead

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for a shooter after a 20-year-old man was left to die in Sanford on Wednesday afternoon.Officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to the 500 block of Pineland Street just after 12 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.[Ads /]Wendell Devon Hill Jr., 20, of Sanford was taken to Central Carolina Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at (919) 777-1051.