Armed sex crimes suspect shot, killed by SBI agent after 18-hour standoff in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect was shot and killed by a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent after an 18-hour standoff in Franklinton Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, special agents from SBI's Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with deputies from the Granville County Sheriff's Office, attempted to serve an arrest warrant and search warrant at a home on Canady Mill Road.

The arrest warrant was for first degree statutory sex offense, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscenities to a minor.

When officers arrived, the SBI says the suspect named in the warrant, who was armed, went back into the home.

The Franklin County SWAT, Wake Forest Police SWAT and SBI Special Response Team were then called to help take the suspect into custody.

A standoff then ensued, lasting a total of 18 hours, until 11 a.m., at which point the suspect approached the door, armed with a long gun, according to a news release from the SBI.

An SBI agent then fired and shot the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SBI's Special Investigations Unit is investigating. The SBI agent has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The name of the suspect was not released.
