North Carolina schools opt to close, alter Friday schedules due to arrival of Tropical Storm Ian

With Tropical Storm Ian expected to dump several inches of rain across North Carolina, some places are opting to close Friday.

The rain and wind will last through the day Friday, with Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for much of central North Carolina.

Moore County Schools announced Thursday morning that the district would close all day Friday.

Lee County Schools announced it would make Friday a remote learning day.

