8-year-old neuroscience wiz kid to speak in Cary

Neural science wiz is just 8 years old!

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A neuroscience expert from Atlanta visited students Friday in Raleigh.

She is someone the students at Preeminent Charter School could easily relate to because the pint-sized genius is only 8 years old.

Amoy Antunet's love for science began when she was 3 and stumbled across her dad's microscope.

Amoy dissects complex topics such as cell division, the heart, pH testing, the brain, and other medical subjects. She has been featured in media outlets throughout the world including BBC trending, Girl Talk Magazine, CNN and HLN.

She's the youngest person to ever present at a neural convention.

Amoy is in the Triangle to be the guest speaker for Saturday's 2019 Youth Innovation Summit at Cary Academy.

The event is sponsored by the Triangle Uplift Foundation, the Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee and Cary Academy. It's an effort to reach minority, female, and other underrepresented students by providing opportunity to increase students' confidence and inspire them the pursue study in STEM-related fields.
