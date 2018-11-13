SCIENCE

Launched NASA rocket may be visible in NC on Thursday morning

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WTVD) --
A NASA spacecraft could light up the sky Thursday morning on its way to the International Space Station.

NASA said it plans to launch a rocket Thursday at 4:49 a.m. from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket with Cygnus cargo spacecraft will carry 7,500 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware.

One potential problem for the launch is the weather. Showers are expected near the launch site Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The timing of the showers could force NASA to reschedule the launch.

When the launch occurs (and if skies are clear), the rocket will be visible to people in North Carolina.


If you can't get outside to take a look at the rocket, NASA will provide live coverage of the launch on NASA television and the agency's website.

Note: Video in this article is from a previous story.
