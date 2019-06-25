Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day

We continue our search this morning for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin. If anyone has any information please contact HPD at 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/CRFscc5aPG — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 25, 2019

Police need your assistance locating Noah Tomlin, 2-year-old white male, last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper. He was last seen in the 100-block of Atlantic Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Call HPD 757-727-6111 with info. pic.twitter.com/FN5lRuPhZr — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 24, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. (WTVD) -- Police in Virginia are actively searching for a toddler who has been missing since early Monday morning.Two-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. at his home in Hampton, Virginia.Authorities said his mother put him to bed at their home on Atlantic Avenue. She reported him missing several hours later.The boy was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper.Organized search parties were covering the area around the home Monday and Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 727-6111.