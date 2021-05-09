deadly shooting

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of 27-year-old man in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Morrisville woman arrested by FBI, charged in murder of man in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are behind bars in the fatal April shooting of a 27-year-old man in Durham, according to police.

Toney Allen Smith Jr., 21, of Durham was arrested on Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force in the murder of 27-year-old Anthony Marsh Jr.

Marsh was found shot inside a car on April 19 near the 300 block of East Pilot Street. Marsh died at the hospital.

Smith is being held at Durham County Jail without bond.

On Tuesday, Nitisha Jewel Page, 39, of Morrisville was arrested by members of the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive. She was charged with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

A Morrisville woman has been charged with murder after a 27-year-old man was found shot inside a car in Durham on April 19.



See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countydeadly shootingfatal shootingman killeddurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Public funeral service held for 2 deputies slain in Boone standoff
Morrisville woman arrested by FBI, charged in murder of man in Durham
Boone shooter attacked father with knife days earlier, sheriff says
What we know about about the victims in the Boone standoff, shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moviegoers starting to regain confidence as NC COVID guidelines relax
Plans for George Floyd Memorial Center in Raleigh formally unveiled
WEATHER: Sunday looking to be warm, bright & breezy for mothers
Ft. Bragg soldier charged with murder of fellow comrade in Fayetteville
Time Square shooting injures 3, including 4-year-old; police search for person of interest
Obama family dog Bo dies
Clergy rally in Elizabeth City for release of Brown shooting bodycam
Show More
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting: Police
April jobs reports fuels debate over higher wages, unemployment checks
Rising wood prices are making your toilet paper more expensive
I-540 lanes reopen after 30 car pileup in Wake County
More TOP STORIES News