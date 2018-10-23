Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of NC state trooper

Raheem Davis, left, and trooper Kevin Conner

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of North Carolina State Trooper Kevin Conner.

On Monday, the District Attorney's Office announced the arrest but plan on releasing the person's identity during a 12 p.m. news conference.

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Conner, 38, was shot and killed after he pulled over a pickup truck around midnight on US 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

When Conner approached the driver's side of the truck, the driver -- later identified as 20-year-old Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis -- opened fire.

The suspect drove off and refused to stop when local police tried to pull him over. Eventually, his truck broke down while he attempted to cross railroad tracks.

Later that day, authorities arrested the first suspect, Davis, and charged with first-degree murder.

Conner had been on the force for 11 years. He was assigned to Troop B, District 5, which was based in Columbus County.

