CRIME

Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery; suspects on loose

EMBED </>More Videos

Burlington police are trying to locate three men accused of fatally shooting a person and injuring two others during a robbery Sunday night. (Burlington police)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Burlington police are trying to locate three men accused of fatally shooting a person and injuring two others during a robbery Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes located at 1365 N. Church Street.

When police arrived, they found a patron and an employee suffering from head wounds - after being hit multiple times - and a security guard bludgeoned and suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The gunshot victim was pronounced dead at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was identified Monday as Michael Thomas Le, 25, of the 5000 block of Hilltop Road in Greensboro.

The two injured victims were treated at ARMC and released. Police are withholding their names.

Police said during the incident, one of the suspects stole the guard's gun.

After the shooting, the three fled on foot toward Beaumont Avenue.

The suspects were described as black men, between 5'10" and 6'1." The first suspect was wearing a black face covering and dark clothing, suspect two was wearing a red bandana over his face and dark clothes, and the third was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police are looking for a black vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootingcrimealamance county newssweepstakesgame roomarmed robberyBurlingtonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Fayetteville police say this man is the 'Ramsey Street Rapist'
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
More crime
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News