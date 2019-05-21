Unarmed security guard shot, killed in alley near Durham parking deck

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed in an alleyway near a parking deck Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mangum and Chapel Hill streets.

Jay Aaron Foust, 46, died in the shooting.



Allied Universal, a security company recently hired to patrol Durham parking decks, confirmed Foust was employed with the company.

"We are extremely disheartened about this tragic incident where one of our unarmed Security Professionals was shot and killed while on duty at the City of Durham's parking garage in North Carolina. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Further questions should be directed to the Durham Police Department, who are leading the investigation of this matter."

Officers said they found Foust in the alley with a gunshot wound.



He was taken to Duke Hospital where he later died.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimedurham policehomicide investigationhomicideman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange County teacher accused of threatening to shoot up school
Emerald Isle swimmer dies after being caught in rough water
North Raleigh neighbors on alert after man allegedly exposes himself
Proposal would increase tobacco-purchasing age from 18 to 21
Sheriff: Raleigh woman's disappearance in Nash County 'suspicious'
Homeowner with squeaky floor turns to Troubleshooter for help
Wife of soldier killed in training accident keeps his memory alive
Show More
Roanoke Rapids students face possible charges after senior prank
Hundreds of Americorps members visit Raleigh for Habitat Build-a-Thon
Mom, 11-year-old daughter dead after head-on collision in Harnett County
Homeless teen awarded $3M in scholarships as valedictorian
Baby cut from teen mother's womb opens eyes for the first time
More TOP STORIES News