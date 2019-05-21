Unarmed security guard shot, killed in alley near Durham parking deck

#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC now confirm death of man shot overnight and found in alley downtown @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/wosJ0r8mKD — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) May 21, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed in an alleyway near a parking deck Tuesday morning.It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Mangum and Chapel Hill streets.Jay Aaron Foust, 46, died in the shooting.Allied Universal, a security company recently hired to patrol Durham parking decks, confirmed Foust was employed with the company.Officers said they found Foust in the alley with a gunshot wound.He was taken to Duke Hospital where he later died.No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.